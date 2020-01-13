Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 : les résultats

News Séries

Seriesaddict.fr le 13/01/2020 à 10h11 par Charlotte Papet | Events | 0

Watchmen - HBO

Les résultats pour les Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 ont été annoncés.

Les Critics’ Choice Awards ont rendu leur verdict et nous sommes plutôt d'accord avec ces résultats !



Découvrez ci-dessous les résultats des Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 (en rose) :



Meilleur drame

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (2019) (HBO)



Meilleure actrice dans un drame

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)



Meilleur acteur dans un drame

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter, Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti, Billions (Showtime)

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)



Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans un drame

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us (NBC)



Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans un drame

Asante Blackk, This Is Us (NBC)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple)

Asia Kate Dillon, Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen (HBO)



Meilleure comédie

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Mom (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)



Meilleure actrice dans une comédie

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie, GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)



Meilleur acteur dans une comédie

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Walton Goggins, The Unicorn (CBS)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)



Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une comédie

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon, The Other Two (Comedy Central)



Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une comédie

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Nico Santos, Superstore (NBC)

Andrew Scott, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)



Meilleure série limitée

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Years and Years (HBO)



Meilleure actrice dans un téléfilm ou série limitée

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway, Modern Love (Amazon Prime)

Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King, The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)



Meilleur acteur dans un téléfilm ou série limitée

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali, True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris, Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Noah Wyle, The Red Line (CBS)



Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans un téléfilm ou série limitée

Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us (Netflix)

Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Niecy Nash, When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Emma Thompson, Years and Years (HBO)

Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)



Meilleure acteur de second rôle dans un téléfilm ou série limitée

Asante Blackk, When They See Us (Netflix)

George Clooney, Catch-22 (Hulu)

John Leguizamo, When They See Us (Netflix)

Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon Prime)

Jesse Plemons, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (HBO)

Russell Tovey, Years and Years (HBO)



Meilleure série animée

Big Mouth (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon Prime)



Que pensez-vous de ces résultats ?

Source : TV Line