Quelles séries allez-vous regarder aujourd'hui ?

Seal Team - CBS
Quel est votre planning série du jour ?
Et si on faisait le point sur ce que vous allez regarder aujourd'hui ?
ABC
Single Parents - 2x17
The Goldbergs (2013) - 7x16
NBC
Chicago Fire - 8x15
Chicago Med - 5x15
Chicago PD - 7x15
CW
Nancy Drew - 1x14
Riverdale - 4x14
CBS
Seal Team - 3x11/3x12
Freeform
Good Trouble - 2x17
Party of Five (2019) - 1x09
Syfy
The Magicians - 5x08
Netflix
I Am Not Okay With This - Saison 1
BET
Sistas - 1x17
OWN
Cherish the Day - 1x04
Paramount
68 Whiskey - 1x07
Nine
Doctor Doctor (2016) - 4x04
CBC
Burden of Truth - 3x08
