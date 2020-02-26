SERIES ADDICT
Quelles séries allez-vous regarder aujourd'hui ?

Quelles séries allez-vous regarder aujourd'hui ? Seal Team - CBS

Quel est votre planning série du jour ?

Et si on faisait le point sur ce que vous allez regarder aujourd'hui ?

Côté networks :


ABC
Single Parents - 2x17
The Goldbergs (2013) - 7x16

NBC
Chicago Fire - 8x15
Chicago Med - 5x15
Chicago PD - 7x15

CW
Nancy Drew - 1x14
Riverdale - 4x14



CBS
Seal Team - 3x11/3x12




Côté chaînes câblées/streaming :


Freeform
Good Trouble - 2x17
Party of Five (2019) - 1x09



Syfy
The Magicians - 5x08

Netflix
I Am Not Okay With This - Saison 1



BET
Sistas - 1x17

OWN
Cherish the Day - 1x04

Paramount
68 Whiskey - 1x07


Côté chaînes anglophones :


Nine
Doctor Doctor (2016) - 4x04

CBC
Burden of Truth - 3x08

