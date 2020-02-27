SERIES ADDICT
Quelles séries allez-vous regarder aujourd'hui ?

Quelles séries allez-vous regarder aujourd'hui ? Altered Carbon - Netflix

Quel est votre planning série du jour ?

Et si on faisait le point sur ce que vous allez regarder aujourd'hui ?

Côté networks :


ABC
A Million Little Things - 2x15
Grey's Anatomy - 16x15
Station 19 - 3x06







FOX
Deputy - 1x09
Last Man Standing (2011) - 8x12
Outmatched - 1x06

NBC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine - 7x05
Indebted - 1x04
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - 21x16
Superstore - 5x17

CW
Katy Keene - 1x04



CBS
Tommy - 1x04


Côté chaînes câblées/streaming :


Freeform
Everything's Gonna Be Okay - 1x08
Grown-ish - 3x07
The Bold Type - 4x06



USA
The Sinner - 3x04



Netflix
Altered Carbon - Saison 2

CBS All Access
Star Trek: Picard - 1x06


Côté chaînes anglophones :


BBC One
Death in Paradise - 9x08

