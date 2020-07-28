Emmy Awards 2020 : les nominations

Les nommés aux Emmy Awards sont connus ! Découvrez la liste !
Cette année, les nominations ont été annoncées virtuellement, et c'est Watchmen qui mène le reste, avec un total de 26 nominations, incluant la meilleure mini-série, et des nominations pour Regina King et Jeremy Irons.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel suit de près avec 20 nominations, et Ozark et Succession récupèrent chacune 18 nominations.
Après avoir glissé à la seconde place l'an dernier, Netflix récupère sa première place avec un total de 160 nominations, HBO suivant avec 107.
Découvrez dès à présent les nommés des Emmy Awards 2020 :
Meilleure série dramatique (gagnant 2019 : Game of Thrones)
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Meilleure série comique (gagnant 2019 : Fleabag)
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Meilleure série limitée (gagnant 2019 : Chernobyl)
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen (2019)
Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique (gagnant 2019 : Billy Porter, Pose)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Meilleur actrice dans une série dramatique (gagnante 2019 : Jodie Comer, Killing Eve)
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Meilleur acteur dans une série comique (gagnant 2019 : Bill Hader, Barry)
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Meilleur actrice dans une série comique (gagnante 2019 : Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag)
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Meilleur acteur dans une série limitée (gagnant 2019 : Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us)
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Meilleur actrice dans une série limitée (gagnante 2019 : Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon)
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série dramatique (gagnant 2019 : Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones)
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série dramatique (gagnante 2019 : Julia Garner, Ozark)
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série comique (gagnant 2019 : Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série comique (gagnante 2019 : Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, SNL
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série limitée (gagnant 2019 : Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série limitée (gagnante 2019 : Patricia Arquette, The Act)
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Meilleure guest star masculin dans une série dramatique (gagnant 2019: Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale)
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (“Smithereens”)
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Meilleure guest star féminine dans une série dramatique (gagnante 2019: Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale)
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Harriet Walter, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Meilleure guest star masculin dans une comédie (gagnant 2019: Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Meilleure guest star féminine dans une comédie (gagnante 2019: Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Quels sont vos pronostics ? Les résultats des Emmy Awards 2020 seront dévoilés le 20 septembre.
0 Commentaire
Soyez le premier à laisser un commentaire!