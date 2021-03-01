Golden Globe Awards 2021 : les résultats

Les résultats pour les Golden Globe Awards 2021 sont tombés !
La cérémonie des Golden Globes Awards a eu lieu cette nuit à distance, entre New York et Los Angeles. The Crown mène la liste des récompensés avec 4 Golden Globes. Elle est suivie par Schitt’s Creek et The Queen’s Gambit, avec deux récompenses chacune.
Côté chaînes, Netflix est en tête avec 6 récompenses. Elle est suivie par Pp TV avec deux récompenses. Apple TV+, HBO et Amazon remportent quant à elles chacune 1 récompense.
Découvrez dès à présent les résultats des Golden Globe Awards 2021 (en rose) :
Meilleur drame
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Meilleure actrice dans un drame
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Meilleur acteur dans un drame
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Meilleure comédie
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Meilleure actrice dans une comédie
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Meilleur acteur dans une comédie
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Meilleur téléfilm ou mini série
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Meilleure actrice dans un téléfilm ou une mini série
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Meilleur acteur dans un téléfilm ou une mini série
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Meilleure actrice second rôle dans une série, un téléfilm ou une mini série
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Meilleur acteur second rôle dans une série, un téléfilm ou une mini série
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Que pensez-vous de ces résultats ? Quel aurait été votre palmarès ?
