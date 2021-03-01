Golden Globe Awards 2021 : les résultats

News Séries

The Crown - 2021 - Netflix

Les résultats pour les Golden Globe Awards 2021 sont tombés !

La cérémonie des Golden Globes Awards a eu lieu cette nuit à distance, entre New York et Los Angeles. The Crown mène la liste des récompensés avec 4 Golden Globes. Elle est suivie par Schitt’s Creek et The Queen’s Gambit, avec deux récompenses chacune.



Côté chaînes, Netflix est en tête avec 6 récompenses. Elle est suivie par Pp TV avec deux récompenses. Apple TV+, HBO et Amazon remportent quant à elles chacune 1 récompense.



Découvrez dès à présent les résultats des Golden Globe Awards 2021 (en rose) :



Meilleur drame

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched



Meilleure actrice dans un drame

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched



Meilleur acteur dans un drame

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason



Meilleure comédie

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso



Meilleure actrice dans une comédie

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt’s Creek



Meilleur acteur dans une comédie

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy



Meilleur téléfilm ou mini série

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox



Meilleure actrice dans un téléfilm ou une mini série

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit



Meilleur acteur dans un téléfilm ou une mini série

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True



Meilleure actrice second rôle dans une série, un téléfilm ou une mini série

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched



Meilleur acteur second rôle dans une série, un téléfilm ou une mini série

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing



