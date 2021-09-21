Emmy Awards 2021 : les résultats

Les résultats des Emmy Awards sont tombés ! Découvrez la liste !
La 73e cérémonie des Emmy Awards a eu lieu dimanche soir, dans une cérémonie en personne diffusée par CBS et présentée par Cedric the Entertainer. The Crown, de Netflix, a régné avec 7 grosses récompenses, dont celle du meilleur drame.
Ted Lasso, d'Apple TV+, a quant à elle raflé quatre récompenses, et Hacks (HBO Max) et Mare of Easttown (HBO) en ont chacune remporté trois.
The Queen's Gambit a été la seule autre multiple gagnante de la soirée, dont la meilleure mini-série.
En tout, Netflix a amassé 44 récomprenses, dominant facilement les autres. Le combo- HBO/HBO Max en a remporté 19, suivi par Disney+ avec 14 et Apple TV+ avec 10 récompenses. Chez les network, c'est NBC qui s'en sort le mieux avec 8 récompenses.
Découvrez dès à présent les résultats des Emmy Awards 2021 :
Meilleure série dramatique (gagnant 2020 : Succession)
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Meilleure série comique (gagnant 2020 : Schitt’s Creek)
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
PEN15
Ted Lasso
Meilleure série limitée (gagnant 2020 : Watchmen)
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique (gagnant 2020 : Jeremy Strong, Succession)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique (gagnante 2020 : Zendaya, Euphoria)
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Meilleur acteur dans une série comique (gagnant 2020 : Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek)
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Meilleure actrice dans une série comique (gagnante 2020 : Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek)
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Meilleur acteur dans une série limitée (gagnant 2020 : Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True)
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Meilleure actrice dans une série limitée (gagnante 2020 : Regina King, Watchmen)
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série dramatique (gagnant 2020 : Billy Crudup, The Morning Show)
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série dramatique (gagnante 2020 : Julia Garner, Ozark)
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série comique (gagnant 2020 : Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek)
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Kenan Thompson, SNL
Bowen Yang, SNL
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série comique (gagnante 2020 : Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, SNL
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Cecily Strong, SNL
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série limitée (gagnant 2020 : Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen)
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série limitée (gagnante 2020 : Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America)
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
