Emmy Awards 2021 : les résultats

News Séries

Seriesaddict.fr le 21/09/2021 à 13h58 par Amelie Brillet | Events | 0

The Crown - 2021 - Netflix

Les résultats des Emmy Awards sont tombés ! Découvrez la liste !

La 73e cérémonie des Emmy Awards a eu lieu dimanche soir, dans une cérémonie en personne diffusée par CBS et présentée par Cedric the Entertainer. The Crown, de Netflix, a régné avec 7 grosses récompenses, dont celle du meilleur drame.



Ted Lasso, d'Apple TV+, a quant à elle raflé quatre récompenses, et Hacks (HBO Max) et Mare of Easttown (HBO) en ont chacune remporté trois.



The Queen's Gambit a été la seule autre multiple gagnante de la soirée, dont la meilleure mini-série.



En tout, Netflix a amassé 44 récomprenses, dominant facilement les autres. Le combo- HBO/HBO Max en a remporté 19, suivi par Disney+ avec 14 et Apple TV+ avec 10 récompenses. Chez les network, c'est NBC qui s'en sort le mieux avec 8 récompenses.



Découvrez dès à présent les résultats des Emmy Awards 2021 :



Meilleure série dramatique (gagnant 2020 : Succession)

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us



Meilleure série comique (gagnant 2020 : Schitt’s Creek)

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

PEN15

Ted Lasso



Meilleure série limitée (gagnant 2020 : Watchmen)

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision



Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique (gagnant 2020 : Jeremy Strong, Succession)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason



Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique (gagnante 2020 : Zendaya, Euphoria)

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country



Meilleur acteur dans une série comique (gagnant 2020 : Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek)

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan



Meilleure actrice dans une série comique (gagnante 2020 : Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek)

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks



Meilleur acteur dans une série limitée (gagnant 2020 : Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True)

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton



Meilleure actrice dans une série limitée (gagnante 2020 : Regina King, Watchmen)

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown



Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série dramatique (gagnant 2020 : Billy Crudup, The Morning Show)

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us



Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série dramatique (gagnante 2020 : Julia Garner, Ozark)

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale



Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série comique (gagnant 2020 : Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Bowen Yang, SNL

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method



Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série comique (gagnante 2020 : Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, SNL

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Cecily Strong, SNL

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant



Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série limitée (gagnant 2020 : Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen)

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit



Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série limitée (gagnante 2020 : Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America)

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision



Que pensez-vous de ces résultats ?