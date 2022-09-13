Emmy Awards 2022: les résultats

Les résultats des Emmy Awards 2022 ont été annoncés hier. Découvrez la liste des vainqueurs!
La 74ème cérémonie des Emmy Awards a eu lieu hier soir au Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles, et était présentée par l'humoriste Kenan Thompson.
C'est HBO qui ressort grande gagnante: The White Lotus a remporté un total de 10 victoires, alors qu'Euphoria en a remporté 6.
Squid Game a aussi remporté six victoires, et Stranger Things cinq (toutes dans des catégories techniques).
Découvrez la liste de tous les gagnants des Emmy Awards 2022:
Meilleure série dramatique (gagnant 2021 : The Crown)
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things (Saison 4, Volume 1)
Succession
Yellowjackets
Meilleure série comique (gagnant 2021 : Ted Lasso)
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Meilleure série limitée (gagnant 2021 : The Queen’s Gambit)
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique (gagnante 2021 : Olivia Colman, The Crown)
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique (gagnant 2021 : Josh O’Connor, The Crown)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Meilleure actrice dans une série comique (gagnante 2021 : Jean Smart, Hacks)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Meilleur acteur dans une série comique (gagnant 2021 : Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso)
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Meilleure actrice dans une série limitée (gagnante 2021 : Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown)
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qually, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Meilleur acteur dans une série limitée (gagnant 2021 : Ewan McGregor, Halston)
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série dramatique (gagnante 2021 : Gillian Anderson, The Crown)
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série dramatique (gagnant 2021 : Tobias Menzies, The Crown)
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série comique (gagnante 2021 : Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso)
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série comique (gagnant 2021 : Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso)
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série limitée (gagnante 2021 : Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown)
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série limitée (gagnant 2021 : Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown)
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Que pensez-vous de ces résultats ?
