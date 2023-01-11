Golden Globe Awards 2022 : les résultats; White Lotus et Abbott Elementary en tête

Les résultats pour les Golden Globe Awards 2022 sont tombés !
La 80ème cérémonie des Golden Globes Awards, présentée par Jerrod Carmichael, a eu lieu cette nuit, et a été diffusée sur NBC.
La comédie d'ABC, Abbott Elementary, est en tête avec trois victoires dont celle de la meilleure comédie. L'anthologie de HBO, The White Lotus, a quant à elle remporté deux statuettes dont celle de la meilleure minisérie/anthologie.
Parmi les nouveaux vainqueurs, on trouve The Bear (Hulu), House of the Dragon (HBO) ou encore Yellowstone (Paramount Network).
Découvrez dès à présent les résultats des Golden Globe Awards 2022 (en rose) :
Meilleur drame
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Meilleure actrice dans un drame
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Meilleur acteur dans un drame
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Meilleure comédie ou série musicale
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Meilleure actrice dans une comédie ou série musicale
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Meilleur acteur dans une comédie ou série musicale
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Meilleure actrice dans un drame, une comédie ou série musicale
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meilleure acteur dans un drame, une comédie ou série musicale
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Meilleur téléfilm, mini série ou anthologie
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Meilleure actrice dans un téléfilm, mini série ou anthologie
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Meilleur acteur dans un téléfilm, mini série ou anthologie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Meilleure actrice second rôle dans une série, un téléfilm, mini série ou anthologie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Meilleur acteur second rôle dans une série, un téléfilm, mini série ou anthologie
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
