Golden Globe Awards 2022 : les résultats; White Lotus et Abbott Elementary en tête

Seriesaddict.fr le 11/01/2023 à 11h12 par Amelie Brillet | Events | 0

The White Lotus - 2022 - HBO

Les résultats pour les Golden Globe Awards 2022 sont tombés !

La 80ème cérémonie des Golden Globes Awards, présentée par Jerrod Carmichael, a eu lieu cette nuit, et a été diffusée sur NBC.



La comédie d'ABC, Abbott Elementary, est en tête avec trois victoires dont celle de la meilleure comédie. L'anthologie de HBO, The White Lotus, a quant à elle remporté deux statuettes dont celle de la meilleure minisérie/anthologie.



Parmi les nouveaux vainqueurs, on trouve The Bear (Hulu), House of the Dragon (HBO) ou encore Yellowstone (Paramount Network).



Découvrez dès à présent les résultats des Golden Globe Awards 2022 (en rose) :



Meilleur drame

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance



Meilleure actrice dans un drame

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria



Meilleur acteur dans un drame

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance



Meilleure comédie ou série musicale

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday



Meilleure actrice dans une comédie ou série musicale

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks



Meilleur acteur dans une comédie ou série musicale

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Meilleure actrice dans un drame, une comédie ou série musicale

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary



Meilleure acteur dans un drame, une comédie ou série musicale

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry



Meilleur téléfilm, mini série ou anthologie

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus



Meilleure actrice dans un téléfilm, mini série ou anthologie

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout



Meilleur acteur dans un téléfilm, mini série ou anthologie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy



Meilleure actrice second rôle dans une série, un téléfilm, mini série ou anthologie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus



Meilleur acteur second rôle dans une série, un téléfilm, mini série ou anthologie

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy