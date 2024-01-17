Emmy Awards 2023: les résultats

Les résultats des Emmy Awards 2022 ont été annoncés hier. Découvrez la liste des vainqueurs!
La 75ème cérémonie des Emmy Awards a eu lieu hier soir au Peacock Theater de Los Angeles, et était présentée par Anthony Anderson (black-ish).
La cérémonie a été retardée, à cause des grèves des scénaristes et des acteurs qu'a connu Hollywood ces derniers mois.
Succession (HBO) a mené largement, avec 27 nominations, et a remporté l'award dans pas moins de 6 catégories importantes, dont le meilleure drame et deux acteurs principaux.
The Bear, qui concourrait pour sa première saison, a aussi remporté six award.
Découvrez la liste de tous les gagnants des Emmy Awards 2023:
Meilleure série dramatique (gagnant 2022 : Succession)
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Meilleure série comique (gagnant 2022 : Ted Lasso)
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear (Saison 1)
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building (Saison 2)
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Meilleure série limitée (gagnant 2022 : The White Lotus)
Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique (gagnante 2022 : Zendaya, Euphoria)
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique (gagnant 2022 : Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game)
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Meilleure actrice dans une série comique (gagnante 2022 : Jean Smart, Hacks)
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Meilleur acteur dans une série comique (gagnant 2022 : Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso)
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Saison 2)
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (Saison 1)
Meilleure actrice dans une série limitée (gagnante 2022 : Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout)
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Meilleur acteur dans une série limitée (gagnant 2022 : Michael Keaton, The Dropout)
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série dramatique (gagnante 2022 : Julia Garner, Ozark)
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série dramatique (gagnant 2022 : Matthew Macfadyen, Succession)
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série comique (gagnante 2022 : Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary)
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Saison 2)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (Saison 1)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série comique (gagnant 2022 : Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso)
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (Saison 1)
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série limitée (gagnante 2022 : Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus)
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, BEEF
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série limitée (gagnant 2022 : Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus)
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer
Joseph Lee, BEEF
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, BEEF
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Meilleure guest dans une série dramatique
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Meilleur guest dans une série dramatique
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Meilleure guest dans une série comique
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Meilleur guest dans une série comique
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Meilleur scénario pour une série dramatique
Beau Willmon, Andor (“One Way Out”)
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (“Point and Shoot”)
Peter Gould, Better Call Saul (“Saul Gone”)
Craig Mazin, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)
Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arriverderci”)
Meilleure réalisation pour une série dramatique
Benjamin Caron, Andor (“Rix Road”)
Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)
Peter Hoar, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)
Andrij Parekh, Succession (“America Decides”)
Mark Mylod, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)
Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Living+”)
Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arriverderci”)
Meilleur scénario pour une série comique
Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)
Christopher Storer, The Bear (Saison 1, “System”)
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty (“Ineffective Assistance”)
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building (Season 2, “I Know Who Did It”)
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (“Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play”)
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)
Meilleure réalisation pour une série comique
Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)
Christopher Storer, The Bear (Season 1, “Review”)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Four Minutes”)
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (“Don’t Touch My Hair”)
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)
Tim Burton, Wednesday “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”
Que pensez-vous de ces résultats ?
Source : TV Line
0 Commentaire
Soyez le premier à laisser un commentaire!